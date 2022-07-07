Disney Allowing Guests to Enter Park After 3 P.M. at Discounted Rate

The Walt Disney Company and Oriental Land Company have just announced the reintroduction of the Early Evening Passport and Weeknight Passport ticket types, which are now available for purchase for entry to the Tokyo Disney Resort — at almost half the price of regular Full Day tickets.

The Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks within the Tokyo Disney Resort (TDR) are now allowing Guests to enter from the late afternoon to early evening until the Park closes, at significantly reduced rates.

Previously, only single and fixed date tickets were available to purchase — namely the 1 Day Passport (valid from Park opening to closing, on a fixed date), the Fixed Date and Time Passport (From 10:30 AM), and Fixed Date and Time Passport (From 12:00 PM Noon).

The 2 new types of late entry tickets offered are:

Weeknight Passport

Tokyo Disneyland or Tokyo DisneySea can be enjoyed from 5:00 p.m. on weekdays (excluding holidays) with this ticket.

Adult, Junior, Child: 4,500 yen – 5,400 yen Early Evening Passport Adult: 6,500 yen – 7,400 yen (approx. $48-54, at time of writing)

Junior: 5,300 yen – 6,200 yen (approx. $39-46)

Child: 3,800 yen – 4,400 yen (approx. $28-32) Tokyo Disneyland or Tokyo DisneySea can be enjoyed from 3:00 p.m. on weekends and holidays with this ticket.

This ticket is for guests visiting the Parks on or after September 3, 2022.

Guests visiting the Parks from July 9 through August 28, 2022 are requested to purchase an Early Evening Passport (Kids Summer Fun!) for Adult, Junior or Child.



The Weeknight Passport takes the place of the After 6 Passport that Tokyo Disney Resort offered pre-COVID-19, which allowed Guests entry after 6 p.m. on weekdays until Park gates closed, also at discounted rates.

The Early Evening Passport replaces the Starlight Passport, which also allowed Guests entry from 3 p.m. onwards until Park closure, on weekends and national holidays. Neither of these Passports allows Park-hopping, between Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.

In comparison, regular 1 Day Passport tickets to the Tokyo Disney Resort Parks are priced at 7,900 – 9,400 Japanese yen (approximately $58-69 at the time of writing), for Adults, 6,600 – 7,800 yen (approx. $49-57) for Juniors, and 4,700 – 5,600 yen (approx. $35-41) for a Child ticket.

For Guests who do not intend to spend all day (i.e. bother with “rope drop”, entering the moment the Park opens), Tokyo Disney Resort provides the option of the Fixed Date and Time Passport, where starting at either 10:30PM or 12PM Noon, visitors can pay a slightly reduced ticket price to enter either Tokyo Disneyland or Tokyo DisneySea, beginning at either of the listed times until Park closing — again, only on a fixed date.

The Fixed Date and Time Passport (From 10:30 AM) prices tickets at 7,400~8,900 yen for Adults (approx. $55-66), while the even later entry, Fixed Date and Time Passport (From 12:00 PM Noon) is priced between 6,900~8,400 yen for Adults (approx. $51-62).

The onset of COVID-19 and the subsequent restructuring of the Disney Parks and ticketing resulted in the removal of Multi-Day Passports and Magic Passports. The Annual Pass (AP) has also yet to return to the Tokyo Disney Resort, with sales of Tokyo Disneyland Annual Passes and Tokyo DisneySea Annual Passes nowhere in sight — much less the 2-Park Annual Pass.

The list of tickets currently unavailable at the Tokyo Disney Resort are as follows:

Senior Passport

Gift Passport

FUNderful Disney Members Passport

2-Day Passport

3-Day Magic Passport

4-Day Magic Passport

2-Park Annual Passport

Tokyo Disneyland Annual Passport

Tokyo DisneySea Annual Passport

Overall, it seems that the Walt Disney Company and Oriental Land Company are interested to begin the (slow) return to previously available deals and ticket types. Previously, we’ve seen similar attempts to entice Disney Park fans to return to the Tokyo Disney Resort, with the offer of half-price Summer tickets for kids, as well as offering “FastPasses” to Guests who choose to stay on property in the Official Disney Branded Hotels.

Guides for purchasing tickets to Tokyo Disneyland or Tokyo DisneySea, as well as more detailed ticketing information can be found at the official Tokyo Disney Resort website.

What do you think of this new ticket offer? Would you take advantage of this new type of ticket? Comment down below with your thoughts!