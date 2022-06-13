Disney Park Makes Big Move, Slashes Selected Ticket Prices By 50% This Summer

As summer nears, one Disney Park will slash kid’s tickets by half, welcoming even more Guests to the fun and magic.

Tokyo Disney Resort began its life as Tokyo Disneyland in 1983, a theme park in a similar vein to Disneyland Resort’s Disneyland Park, and Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom. Consisting of its very own Cinderella Castle, the Disney Park was formed by The Oriental Land Company, under license from The Walt Disney Company.

Tokyo Disneyland became the Tokyo Disney Resort with the additions of Tokyo DisneySea and the Ikspiari retail complex. Along with the many hotels such as the brand-new Toy Story Disney hotel, the Tokyo Disney Resort welcomes millions of Guests each year. This year alone has seen many developments for the Disney Parks in Urayasu, Chiba, Japan including the arrival of a paid Disney “FastPass” service, Disney Premier Access, like the Disneyland Paris theme parks, and the announcement of a massive overhaul of Tomorrowland and the iconic Space Mountain attraction.

For Guests visiting the Parks with children this summer, a new deal from Tokyo Disney Resort sees the cost of a visit drastically decrease. With the new Kids Summer Fans! program, children visiting Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will receive half-price tickets between late June-late August. The scheme’s dates will be revealed on June 16, 2022, but it can be expected to run until August 31, 2022.

Tokyo Disney Resort states:

From the end of June 2022 to August 31st (Wednesday), this summer-only summer program “Tokyo Disney Resort Kids Summer Fan! Campaign” will be held. In order for children to fully enjoy this summer, we are preparing various contents such as selling a limited-time child passport that is half the regular price. Stay tuned for announcements of upcoming campaigns!

The cost of the Kids Summer Fans! passport for one-day admission will be 2,350 yen to 2,800 yen/approx. $17 to $21 (regular price: 4,700 yen to 5,600 yen) with the cost of the designated day admission being 2,200 yen to 2,650 yen/approx. $16 to $20 (regular price: 4,400 yen to 5,300 yen).

Guests who have already purchased tickets for a time within the Kids Summer Fans! availability dates, Tokyo Disney Resort will offer an exchange for this special offer price. More here!

The arrival of this new offer at Tokyo Disney Resort means that more Guests can enjoy lands like the World Bazaar, Adventureland, Critter Country, and Toontown at Tokyo Disneyland and the American Waterfront and the Mediterranean Harbor at Tokyo DisneySea. Tokyo will soon welcome Fantasy Springs to its expanding Disney theme park.

Will you be taking advantage of the special new offer at Tokyo Disney Resort? Let us know in the comments down below!

The Resort has multiple official hotels, including Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, and the brand-new Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel. Neighbor hotels include Tokyo Bay Maihama Hotel, Tokyo Bay Maihama Hotel Club Resort, and Hilton Tokyo Bay.