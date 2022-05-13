Disney Park Announces New Paid “FastPass” For Select Attractions Beginning May 19

Tokyo Disney Resort has recently announced that select attractions will be made available on the new Disney Premier Access service beginning May 19.

The Oriental Land Company, in association with The Walt Disney Company, opened Tokyo Disneyland in 1983 as the first Disney Park outside of the United States. The Urayasu, Chiba theme park would eventually be joined by a second gate, Tokyo DisneySea, and a retail complex, Ikspiari. With so many different offerings compared to other Disney Parks across the globe, a new announcement has revealed that Tokyo Disney Resort will be launching a very familiar service.

Similar to the “FastPass” system at Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disney Resort will launch Disney Premier Access for select attractions from May 19.

The press release from Tokyo Disney Resort reads:

Tokyo Disney Resort® announced that Disney Premier Access will become available on the official Tokyo Disney Resort® App on May 19, 2022. This new digital service provides guests with the convenience of reserving certain Park attractions by using the app while at Tokyo Disneyland® and Tokyo DisneySea® Parks. By using this new service, guests will have more flexibility, be able to customize their visit, and get the most out of their Disney day.

The Disney Resort goes on to detail how the new Disney Premier Access service will enhance a Guest’s Disney Park experience. They said:

With Disney Premier Access at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, guests will have the ability to select their preferred time and make reservations to experience attractions. This service, available for a fee, will provide options for how guests experience the Parks, offering convenience and added flexibility for those who want to personalize their experience and get the most out of their visit.

The role of the Guest at Tokyo Disney Resort is something The Oriental Land Company has been heavy on in their most recent mid and long-term plans. As well as attracting a more favorable Guest, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea aim to invest in quality experiences for visitors entering the Parks. One of which will be the future revamp of Tomorrowland at Tokyo Disneyland and the complete renovation and retheme of the classic Space Moutain attraction.

In the press release, Tokyo Disney Resort reveals that two attractions will be added to the new Disney Premier Access service in the beginning — Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast at Tokyo Disneyland and Soaring: Fantastic Flight at Tokyo DisneySea, both at a cost of 2,000 Japanese yen (approx. $15).

The cost of Disney Premier Access at the Tokyo Parks is in line with the current average spend on services like Disneyland Paris’ Disney Premier Access and the United States’ Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort’s Disney Genie and Lightning Lane offering. It will be interesting to see if the price to ride either of these attractions fluctuates in a similar fashion depending on the season.

Tokyo Disney Resort describes Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast as:

Guests board magical cups that “dance” in rhythm to the well-known music from Beauty and the Beast, as they take Guests through scenes depicting the story of the animated film.

While Soaring: Fantastic Flight is described as:

Nestled in the hills of Mediterranean Harbor, the Museum of Fantastic Flight is dedicated to humankind’s enduring dream of flying. A grand tour of the museum culminates with Guests boarding the Dream Flyer…

Are you visiting Tokyo Disney Resort anytime soon? Let us know in the comments down below!