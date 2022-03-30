Disney Significantly Lowers Disney Genie+ Expectations For Guests

When it comes to Disney Genie and Lightning Lane, Guests visiting Walt Disney World have had to get themselves well acquainted with the My Disney Experience app to ensure that they are able to understand the new paid “FastPass” system, so that they are able to snag the attractions they want for the day. Now, Disney has made sure that Guests are not setting their expectations too high regarding Lightning Lane, and the number of rides they will be able to enjoy with the paid service.
Disney Genie was recently added to the My Disney Experience app, which is a new way for Guests to plan their day. Disney Genie is meant for those who are unsure on what they should do while at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios and gives them a variety of specifically catered options. On top of that, Disney Genie also has a Disney Genie+ feature. For $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time.
The cost for Disney Genie+ is slightly more expensive at Disneyland, and so are the a la carte options. Rise of the Resistance has hit costs of $20.00 per person per ride, which would essentially double the daily cost of Disney Genie+ if Guests wanted to Lightning Lane the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction, as well as use the paid system for other attractions.
Now, it seems that Disney has added a line to their Disney Genie section of the website, stating that Guests will, on average, be able to ride 2 or 3 attractions with Disney Genie+ a day.
The site states:
This unique new service lets you use our new Lightning Lane entrance at select attractions and experiences at the Walt Disney World theme parks. On average, guests can enter 2 to 3 attractions or experiences per day using the Lightning Lane entrance if the first selection is made early in the day. You may make one selection at a time, starting at 7:00 AM on the day of your visit (experiences are subject to limited availability). If your theme park ticket includes the Park Hopper option, you can select Lightning Lane arrival windows across multiple theme parks.
This new language of only 2 or 3 rides being ridden with Disney Genie+ is new, and surely will help lower expectations to help curb Guest disapoinment. Many Guests have thought that since they are paying, that they will be able to skip more than 3 attraction lines, but it seems that that has not been the average case, so Disney has now clarified that on their site to not promote any other thoughts for Guests.
More on Lightning Lane
Previously, Guests could pre-purchase Disney Genie+ prior to their theme park day, now some Guests will not be able to. It seems Disney has changed their policy which will affect Guests buying a one-day ticket. Disney Genie+ must be purchased on the My Disney Experience app on the day of their visit. Multi-day tickets can still have Disney Genie+ added on in advance.
At Walt Disney World Resort, the attractions that are available through Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane include:
Magic Kingdom
Individual Lightning Lane Entrances
Attractions include*:
- Seven Dwarfs Mine Train
- Space Mountain
Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Entrances
Experiences include*:
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
- Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin
- Dumbo the Flying Elephant
- Haunted Mansion
- “it’s a small world”
- Jungle Cruise
- Mad Tea Party
- Mickey’s PhilharMagic
- Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor
- Peter Pan’s Flight
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- See Mickey at Town Square Theater
- See Princess Tiana and a Visiting Princess at Princess Fairytale Hall
- See Cinderella and a Visiting Princess at Princess Fairytale Hall
- Splash Mountain
- The Barnstormer
- The Magic Carpets of Aladdin
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Tomorrowland Speedway
- Under the Sea ~ Journey of The Little Mermaid
EPCOT
Individual Lightning Lane Entrances
Attractions include*:
- Frozen Ever After
- Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure
Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Entrances
Attractions include*:
- Disney and Pixar Short Film Festival
- Journey into Imagination with Figment
- Living with the Land
- Mission: SPACE – Green
- Mission: SPACE – Orange
- Soarin’ Around the World
- Spaceship Earth
- Test Track
- The Seas with Nemo & Friends
- Turtle Talk with Crush
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Individual Lightning Lane Entrances
Attractions include*:
- Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Entrances
Experiences include*:
- Alien Swirling Saucers
- Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage
- Disney Junior Play & Dance!
- For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration
- Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular
- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
- Muppet*Vision 3D
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith
- See Olaf at Celebrity Spotlight
- Slinky Dog Dash
- Star Tours – The Adventures Continue
- The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror™
- Toy Story Mania!
Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Individual Lightning Lane Entrances
Attractions include*:
- Avatar Flight of Passage
Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane Entrances
Attractions include*:
- Celebration of the Festival of the Lion King
- DINOSAUR
- Feathered Friends in Flight!
- It’s Tough to Be a Bug!
- Kali River Rapids
- Kilimanjaro Safaris
- Naʻvi River Journey
- The Animation Experience at Conservation Station
Have you used Disney Genie+ yet? What are your thoughts?
