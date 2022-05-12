Disney Resort to Stop Offering Refunds on Park Tickets This Month

For those of you who need a refund, you better do it quickly.

The last few years have been rough for the Disney Parks and Guests hoping to visit them. Since COVID-19 struck the world in early 2020, Disney Guests have surely noticed lots of changes such as safety protocols, missing attractions, and entirely removed experiences.

As the Parks slowly move back to a more normal operating schedule, more and more are starting to come back. The international Parks have also struggled, facing more strict guidelines from their respective governments than when compared to the two American Parks.

The Tokyo Disneyland Resort closed multiple times during the pandemic, forcing many to cancel or postpone their vacation to the Park. The Resort was offering refunds on tickets for select dates but now, Guests only have a few weeks left to do so. A portion of the official statement reads as follows:

URAYASU, CHIBA—Oriental Land Co., Ltd. announced today that they will accept refund requests through May 31, 2022 for Tokyo Disneyland® and Tokyo DisneySea® Park tickets that were purchased as described below. Guests holding such eligible tickets can choose to enter the Park admission lottery, change the ticket’s fixed admission date to another date within its period of validity, or complete a refund request. Due to the temporary closure of the Parks from February 29 to June 30, 2020, and the limited number of guests allowed to enter since the Parks reopened, refund requests are currently being accepted for the eligible tickets described below. However, because the longest validity period of these tickets ends on May 10, 2022, the final date for accepting refund requests has been set to May 31, 2022 As a rule, Park tickets cannot be refunded. However, in the case that the guest has purchased a fixed-date ticket, but will not be able to visit the Park on the admission date indicated on the ticket, the guest can change it to another date falling within the ticket’s period of validity. There are a few types of tickets Guests can get a refund for: Park tickets without a fixed admission date

・Park tickets with a fixed admission date (fixed-date tickets)

– Without further action being required, the validity of these tickets has been extended to March 31, 2022. The following type of unused tickets purchased on or after June 25, 2020

・Park tickets purchased on or before May 10, 2021 with a fixed admission date up to June 11, 2021

– Tickets for which changes were made (such as admission date) on or after May 11, 2021 are not valid for a refund. Refunds will be accepted until the May 31, 2022. Needless to say, if you need a refund, you better do it son.

Through the opening of Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs and the “remodeling of existing facilities”, the appeal of the Parks is said to attract a “higher level” of Guests and keep the Park environment consistently comfortable whenever Guests visit.

It was recently announced that Tokyo Disneyland’s Space Mountain will be completely transformed and remodeled, shocking Disney Park fans. As for longer-term goals, the company’s 2030 plan is anchored by the need to bring more “Happiness” to Tokyo Disney Resort and its wider neighborhoods.

Guests visiting Tokyo Disney Resort can experience attractions across both Disney Park locations, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. The former takes on a classic Magic Kingdom vibe with the World Bazaar leading to the towering Cinderella Castle, rides like Adventureland’s Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain at Westernland, or Critter Country’s Splash Mountain. At DisneySea, Guests can experience locations like the Mediterranean Harbor and American Waterfront.

Will you be visiting Tokyo Disneyland soon?

