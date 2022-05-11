Thief Runs Wild in Disney, Swipes Valuables From Multiple Strollers

One Guest went to social media to warn others of thieves running wild in the Walt Disney World Resort recently.

At Disney World, Guests can expect magic around (mostly) every corner. However, sometimes, riders can break down, fights can break out, lines can get long, and things just don’t seem to be going your way. Fortunately, these are (mostly) rare occurrences thanks to the majority of Guests following the guidelines and rules. Sometimes Guests can even be affected by rule-breakers and actual criminal activity on the property.

One Guest ran to social media to warn others about keeping personal belongings in strollers. We reached out and contacted Tim O., a concerned Disney World Guest who had this to say:

WARNING AT THE PARKS. Never leave your wallet or purse in your stroller. A nice couple had their stuff stolen last night at Disney World. It seems there was a family stealing stuff out of strollers. They hit 6 families. Please be aware. There are bad people everywhere. But don’t let them steal the magic either. Please take your personal stuff with you. There was a family of thieves that took from 6 strollers. They stole cash and ditched the other stuff they didn’t want. They found strollers and items in the bushes . Last I heard from one family is security and Disney were very helpful on getting some items back

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time we have seen something like this at Disney Parks. Recently, we covered a Guest’s van that got broken into at Disney Springs with all of their belongings getting stolen.

We have seen a few robberies recently, with some even happening in the Parks. While sad, it is a good reminder always to be careful with your things as well as to report any suspicious activity you may encounter. While it is not advised to leave important belongings in strollers, you don’t expect thieves to be running rampant at the Disney Parks.

Stealing of any kind is, of course, against Disney World and Disneyland’s policies that Guests must follow. Usually, breaking the rules results in you getting kicked from the Park, but when to comes to criminal activities, you can rest assured you will be punished if you are caught. Read more on Disney’s official rules and policies here.

Have you ever had anything stolen from you at Disney?

