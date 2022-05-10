Convicted Felon Carries Gun in Disney, Eats Bag While in Custody

Recently, one Guest caused a shocking scene at the Walt Disney World Resort after carrying a gun around their neck.

According to the Orange County Criminal Lawyer Blog, 33-year-old Quincy Campbell was arrested after a strange and potentially dangerous situation unfolded at the Walt Disney World property a few weeks ago.

On April 19, Campell was going through the bag check area at Walt Disney World. It was reported he had a suspicious black bag hanging from his neck and it was reportedly discovered that the bag contained a firearm. Campbell is from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and was visiting the Resort.

Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office asked Campbell about the weapon, and Campbell, who is a convicted felon, said he was holding it for his sister. Campbell went on to tell the deputies that she had a license to carry a concealed weapon. The man reportedly explained that he just grabbed the bag without thinking about the contents of what could happen.

This is not where this story ends however as the interaction between Campbell and the deputies actually intensified, with one of the deputies grabbing the man by the arm.

With one hand free, Campbell grabbed a small plastic bag out of his pocket and proceeded to pop it into his mouth. According to the authorities, Campbell resisted being detained, leading one of the deputies to hold Campbell by the throat with one hand, putting the other hand on Campbell’s head.

After this bizarre scene, Campbell reportedly told the deputies he was chewing gum and then swallowed the item. Campbell was brought to a local hospital to make sure that he did not need medical attention.

When he was cleared to leave, Campbell was transported to the correctional facility. Campbell is expected to face charges for suspicion of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony destruction of evidence, and misdemeanor possession of cannabis.

Have you ever witnessed something like this at the Disney Parks?

