Calls Grow for Disney to Condem “Abhorrent” Nazi Protesters

A high-profile organization is now calling out leaders after the horrific display at the Walt Disney World Resort.

We have been stunned since witnessing protestors gather at the entrance to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida yesterday. The small but bold group held both Nazi propaganda and pro-DeSantis flags. This horrific demonstration comes weeks after Gov. DeSantis started his “war on Disney”, signing a bill that would repeal Disney’s special privileges within the state after the company took a “firm” stance on the state’s controversial bill.

Now, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is publicly calling out the protesters as well as highlighting anti-semitism within the country. The national office for the ADL shared the tweet linked below:

Abhorrent display of antisemitism outside of @WaltDisneyWorld in Orlando this weekend. At a time when incidents of anti-Jewish hate are at their highest, it is incumbent upon all in positions of power and leadership to condemn this bigotry.

The organization followed that tweet with the one shared below:

Antisemitic incidents were up 50% in FL in 2021 over 2020. We are calling on our public officials to be courageous and condemn this latest incident @WaltDisneyWorld and #SpeakUp Against Hate.

While Walt Disney World may be “The Most Magical Place on Earth”, the Resort has faced a lot of controversy in the last few months. Starting back with our story involving Disney supporting Florida legislators responsible for the state’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Disney has been receiving tons of heat and backlash from fans, employees, companies, and the general public. All of this pressure ultimately pushed Disney CEO Bob Chapek to publicly denounce the bill, even offering the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) a hefty sum of money.

The HRC denied this contribution, citing the need to see more drastic action from the company. Since denouncing the bill, key players within Florida’s government, including Gov. Ron DeSantis have spoken out against the company and are currently trying to completely dissolve Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District.

At this time, Disney has not issued an official statement regarding the protests or the Swastika flag.

