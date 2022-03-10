Disney Responds After Human Rights Campaign Rejects Sizable Donation

As Disney continues to be entrapped by the controversy surrounding Florida’s contested “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the company has now found itself in some even hotter water, with their sizable donation being rejected by the Human Rights Campaign.

Yesterday at Disney’s annual shareholder’s meeting, Disney CEO Bob Chapek finally addressed how The Walt Disney Company felt about this bill, saying he and the rest of the company do not support it. Disney CEO Bob Chapek said he wanted to address the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, saying that Disney was “opposed to the bill from the outset” and that Disney will pledge $5 million to protect LGBTQ+ rights:

“I know that many are upset that we did not speak out against the bill. We were opposed to the bill from the outset, but we chose not to take a public position on it because we thought we could be more effective working behind the scenes, engaging directly with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. We were hopeful that our longstanding relationships with those lawmakers would enable use to achieve a better outcome, but despite weeks of effort we were ultimately unsuccessful.”

However, the company did donate to several of the bill’s sponsors, making it hard for some to see how Disney could stand on both sides.

Chapek also announced the company was pledging $5 million to the Human Rights Campaign in order to help further protect LGBTQ+ communities. In a wild turn of events, the Human Rights Campaign actually announced that it would be rejecting this sizable donation until “more meaningful action was taken” by the company.

Disney has now responded to that rejection notice, which we can see thanks to a tweet from NYT Hollywood Reporter Brookes Barnes (@brooksbarnesNYT):

We signed the HRC’s national business statement opposing anti-LGBT!+ legislation and pledged to financially support their efforts, and while we are surprised and disappointed that they will not take our financial support at this time, we remain committed to meaningful action to combat legislation targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

Pixar staff sent out a statement as well regarding The Walt Disney Company’s stance on this issue, saying they were sad and felt like the company “didn’t show up” for them.

How do you feel about Disney’s stance on this new bill? Let us know in the comments below.

