Pixar Issues Statement On Disney’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill Stance, Claims Company Censors LGBTQ+ Content

Disney CEO Bob Chapek recently address the intense amount of controversy and backlash that he along with The Walt Disney Company have been receiving due to Florida’s new “Don’t Say Gay Bill”. Many employees, fans, and Guests are unhappy with Disney’s decision to remain quiet regarding this bill, especially after donating to several backers of the bill.

Although Walt Disney World is located in Orlando, Florida, a majority-conservative state, the Disney theme Parks tend to stay as non-political as possible. Recently, however, there was a bill passed in the Florida House that has the potential to affect thousands of LBGTQ youth in the state, which Disney seemingly and backhandedly supported.

Known as the “Don’t Say Gay Bill”, this piece of legislation is as simple as the title. As stated by NPR, “The legislation prohibits any instruction about sexuality or gender between kindergarten and third grade, or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

The Walt Disney Company has been receiving intense amounts of backlash due to the fact that it seems to be playing both sides of the situation here. On one hand, the company has been supportive of LGBTQ+ people, offering special events and merchandise celebrating them at the Parks. On the other hand, backhandedly supporting this bill and then refusing to denounce it make all of Disney’s “inclusivity” efforts seem kind of insincere and pointless.

Disney recently held its annual shareholder’s meeting in which Bob Chapek finally addressed, along with other projects, Disney’s official stance on the new bill. Chapek discussed why the company remained silent until now and revealed that they have pledged $5 million to help protect LGBTQ+ rights. See his full statement here.

The backlash isn’t over quite yet it seems, however, as staff at Pixar is now weighing in on the controversy, shown below in a tweet from journalist Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) below:

BREAKING: Today’s statement by @Disney CEO Bob Chapek against the “Don’t Say Gay” bill has failed to satisfy many Disney employees A letter from @Pixar staff to Disney leaders, obtained by http://popular.info, details their anger and demands Follow along if interested

As shown in the next tweet, Pixar staff also claim that overtly gay representation is cut from its content at “Disney’s behest”, regardless of what the creative team has to say:

2. Chapek claims content is the way it supports the LGBTQ community In the letter, @Pixar staff says “[n]early every moment of overtly gay affection is cut at @Disney’s behest, regardless of when there is protest from both the creative teams and executive leadership at Pixar.”

In the next tweet, Pixar staff urges the Walt Disney Company to completely withdraw all donations and monetary support from legislators behind the controversial new bill:

3. @Pixar staff requests that @Disney “immediately withdraw all financial support from the legislators behind the ‘Don’t Say Gay” bill” (Over the last two years, @Disney has donated 300K to 68 Florida politicians backing the bill.)

Finally, Pixar staff pleads with Disney to take a definitive stand against the bill and similar legislation across the country:

4. @Pixar employees conclude the letter by asking Disney to “take a decisive public stand” against the legislation in Florida and similar legislation across the country.

This situation has been a firestorm of emotions from Disney fans, Guests, and employees who feel betrayed and unsupported because of the actions of The Walt Disney Company. Disney preaches inclusivity within its Parks, movies, entertainment, and advertisement, so it may come as a surprise that the company has actually helped to fund supporters of this “don’t say gay” bill.

The Senate sponsor, Ocala Republican Dennis Baxley, has actually backed anti-gay legislation in Florida for years. Baxley once compared kids with same-sex parents to kids raised by alcoholics and abusers, saying: “I’m not phobic, but I simply can’t affirm homosexuality.” The next year, The Walt Disney Company wrote Baxley a check, with the most recent one coming in last year

While Chapek seemed to do a little bit of damage control today at the shareholder’s meeting, Disney is still facing a massive amount of backlash. It is uncertain how much “goodwill” has been permanently lost due to the actions, or inactions of the Company on this new bill.

