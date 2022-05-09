Guest Suffered Violent Bodily Injury at “Negligent” Disney World Hotel

Court records reveal that one visitor to the Walt Disney World Resort suffered a violent fall leaving them with severe bodily harm, thousands in medical bills, and permanent injury.

Visiting Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida should be a magical experience. Unfortunately for Resort Guest Ms. Walts, her time at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel ended up with her receiving medical care after a fall resulting in knee surgery.

The Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel and its sister hotel, Walt Disney World Swan Hotel can be found in the EPCOT Park Resort area, between EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, meaning Guests are close by to the classic Spaceship Earth attraction and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park land.

While not operated by The Walt Disney Company, the hotels are part of the official Disney World Resort collection, meaning Guests receive Park perks similar to those staying at another Disney hotel such as the Disney Contemporary Resort.

Sitting on land leased to the Tishman Hotel Corporation and MetLife by Walt Disney World, the hotels are managed by Marriott International under the Sheraton Hotels and Resorts brand. The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin hotels are very popular amongst Disney Park Guests, and also cater to external events. It was one of these events where Ms. Walts took her fall.

Obtained via the public Orange County Clerk of Courts records, the July 2021 incident at the Disney Resort happened as follows:

While walking to her granddaughter’s dance competition at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort, the hazardous cord caused Plaintiff [Ms.] Walts to suffer a fall resulting in significant permanent injuries to her person which resulted in knee surgery. The poorly secured cord caused Plaintiff [Ms.] Walls to suffer a violent fall, striking her body and landing in an awkward position and causing permanent injury to her body.

Ms. Walts is suing the property for in excess of $30,000 in a court case that began on March 23, 2022. Ms. Walts’s lawyer states that the cause of the plaintiff’s severe injury at Walt Disney World Resort is down to the negligence of the Disney hotel operations, in particular not carrying out significant health and safety checks:

Plaintiff [Ms.] Walts fall was due to the negligent acts and/or omissions of Defendant Tishman Hotel in that it negligently created a dangerous or negligent condition, to wit; (1) by failing to provide a safe environment for a business invitee to walk upon; (2) in failing to keep the said premises in a safe and proper condition for the use of its business invitees; (3) negligently allowing the cord to remain on the floor in such a manner as to create continually and unreasonably dangerous condition; (4) in the alternative the condition was created by employees of Tishman Hotel, while acting within the course and scope of their employment; and (5) failing to perform routine safety or zone checks in the area where Plaintiff fell.

Due to the negligence of the Tishman Hotel Corporation-owned Disney Resort, Ms. Walts is reported to have suffered the following:

Plaintiff [Ms.] Walts has suffered bodily injury, aggravation of pre-existing injuries and resulting pain and suffering, disability, mental anguish and loss of earnings and has incurred substantial medical expenses for treatment and care. The injuries and damages sustained by Plaintiff [Ms.] Walts are permanent within a reasonable degree of medical probability and continuing in nature and she will continue to suffer such losses in the future.

The plaintiff also claims that there was no caution signage visible in the area, leading to another count in the lawsuit. The records show that Ms. Walts is also suing the Encore Group, the company whose equipment she fell over last July. George C. Kezemides, p.a is carrying out the case for Ms. Walts, which sees a demand for a jury trial. As of April 25, 2022, the case is still ongoing.

The Walt Disney World Resort is no stranger to lawsuits. Recently, one Guest suffered an injury at Disney’s Old Key West hotel, leaving them with permanent injury and significant pain and suffering.

