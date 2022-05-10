New Signage Appears as Disney Attraction Shuts Down Unexpectedly

When Guests visit Walt Disney World, they rarely expect the ride that they want to ride to be shut down. Oftentimes, Disney will list whatever attractions are under refurbishment on their site so that Guests can know what to expect when they visit. But, there is always a chance that a ride can temporarily break down.

EPCOT is currently undergoing a ton of change, and soon, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will join the ranks of Soarin’, Mission Space, Frozen Ever After, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and more, adding to the ride list at EPCOT, which is currently the smallest of all Disney Parks. That being said, whenever a ride at EPCOT has to shut down, it is often felt by the Guests as the options are already slim in comparison. That being said, EPCOT has so much more sight-seeing, shops, and food locations for Guests to enjoy.

Spaceship Earth is the first attraction Guests will see, as it is the “weenie” — as Walt would have called it — of the Park. At the moment, it seems that the ride is currently down. We are unsure when the ride will be back in operation, however, these temporary closures tend to never last too long!

Something else we noticed is that there is new signage in front of the ride as of today! It seems that there is a new wait time sign that can be moved around and is placed on the ground, as opposed to the top of the queue entrance. Take a look at the new signage below!

Since Walt Disney World Resort reopened in 2020, we have seen some of projects develop and evolve. Harmonious is now the new EPCOT nighttime show, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is available for Guests to enjoy along with the France pavilion expansion, Future World is under construction, and Journey of Water is also being developed. We saw Space 220, an all-new space-experience dining opportunity, take flight at EPCOT as well.

The refurbishment of Spaceship Earth is in a “holding pattern” according to Disney, and has no timeline on when it will commence.

Disney describes the ride as:

Back to the Beginning

Witness the landmark moments of amazing innovation that made today’s spectacular communications technology possible. Travel back to the dawn of humanity, when early man painted on cave walls. Watch new ideas spread like wildfire with the invention of Gutenberg’s printing press. The wheels of time turn ever faster as we enter the modern age of media, from newspapers announcing the end of the Civil War to the televised broadcast of the moon landing—and beyond. All of these great moments are brought vividly to life using elaborate sets and advanced Audio-Animatronics figures during this inspirational, 16-minute, Omnimover-style attraction. Forward into Your Future

Once you’ve returned to the present day, you’ll have a chance to design the kind of future you want to live in using the touch screen inside your vehicle. Answer several brief questions and get ready to see what your tomorrow looks like!

The Story Behind the Spaceship

It’s the flagship attraction of Epcot and the signature symbol of the park. To create the experience inside the iconic geosphere, Disney Imagineers assembled some of the world’s greatest talents. The all-star roster includes Academy Award® winner Judi Dench as the narrator and Emmy® winner Bruce Broughton, who conducted a 63-piece orchestra and 24-voice choir for his musical score. If you listen closely, you’ll notice that the music for each scene features styles and instruments appropriate to the era, transitioning seamlessly into the next—no small feat.

At the moment, EPCOT is now celebrating the International Flower and Garden Festival, and tons of construction is going on! Spaceship Earth now has the new Beacon of Magic lights illuminating the sphere and Future World is on the road to completion. Club Cool and the new Creations Shop is open to Guests as well as Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in the France Pavilion! Plus, you can enjoy the stunning Harmonious show each evening!

World Showcase will soon also be joined by World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. The construction on these three lands has been ongoing, and now, we are beginning to see certain aspects of the theme park taking shape.

What do you think about Spaceship Earth? Does it need a refurbishment?

