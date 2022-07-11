Disney Not Honoring Annual Pass Discount in Brand-New Area

Some Guests made a concerning discovery after stepping into Disney’s brand-new expansion which is opening soon.

After years of development, Disneyland Paris is finally welcoming Disney Parks’ second Avengers Campus to its Park. The new land will officially open on July 20, 2022, but early previews are already in full swing and the land looks to be a great addition to the Disneyland Paris Resort.

The Marvel land is opening alongside the Resort’s 30th anniversary celebrations, which marks three decades since the opening of the Walt Disney Company’s Disneyland Park. Festivities and exclusive merchandise will be spread across both Parks as well as Disney Village.

We’ve already been able to see the brand new Avengers Assemble: Flight Force roller coaster which replaced the Park’s version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. The ride features a brand new theme as well as a really cool Iron Man animatronic.

While Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris is somewhat similar to the Marvel-themed land in Disneyland Resort, there are multiple noticeable changes, especially in terms of the ride offerings. Where Anaheim’s Disney California Adventure Park repurposed The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror to Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!.

The new Avengers Campus also features a version of Anaheim’s WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure which is similar to Toy Story Midway Mania at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

However, some Guests are noticing another change in the brand-new land and it’s not one that will go over well with the Disney Park community and fans alike. The change was revealed in a tweet from PixieiDust (@Pixiedust_be) on Twitter which you can check out below:

#disneylandparis takes away the discount for the Avengers Campus merchandise. The discount we all paid for with our Annual Pass ! #AvengersCampusParis

#disneylandparis takes away the discount for the Avengers Campus merchandise. The discount we all paid for with our Annual Pass ! #AvengersCampusParis pic.twitter.com/o3ea7wschs — PixieDust (@Pixiedust_be) July 10, 2022

As you can see in the photos, there are signs in some areas at Avengers Campus which inform Guests that their Annual Pass discount will not be honored in the new land. Now, a lot of Guests are reporting that this will only be in effect for a little while as a way to make sure all of the exclusive merchandise and gifts last for a while, this will surely come as quite a surprise to Guests used to using their discount.

In addition to Avengers Assemble: Flight Force and Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure, Walt Disney Studios Park’s Marvel expansion will also include in-universe experiences throughout the Campus. One of these brand-new, and state-of-the-art, experiences is the Training Center — the first of its kind at any Disney Park.

Will you be visiting Disneyland Paris soon?