Guests on Disneyland’s ‘Guardians’ Ride Get Unexpected Surprise!

Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout! replaced the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney California Adventure in 2017. Though Disney Parks fans were initially apprehensive about the change, with iconic Imagineer Joe Rohde on board, Disneyland Resort created an all-new adventure that is beloved by Guests.

The drop-ride is full of surprises, including a reference to the Tower of Terror. But this week, some Disney California Adventure Guests got a much different surprise than they bargained for!

Reddit user u/truebeliever08 shared a photo from one of the scenes onboard Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout! while the ride was temporarily stopped. In the picture, you can see a maintenance Cast Member standing where holograms of the Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) cast usually stand, speaking with Guests onboard the ride. The Guest wrote:

Which Guardians character was he?

In the comments, the Guest shared that they weren’t evacuated from the ride but didn’t get to complete Mission Breakout! as planned. After about 20 minutes, the elevator went to the top and then slowly down the entire shaft before the Guests could exit as usual.

Another Disneyland Guest recognized the Cast Member and replied, saying their party had a similar experience onboard Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout! This Cast Member helped keep kids calm during the breakdown. u/hihelloneighboroonie wrote:

A few weeks ago our elevator broke towards the end of the night. This same man came out and informed us and also entertained us for about ten minutes or so. He was so great. Eventually we got off, and were able to get back on on another shaft to do the ride. There were kids on my ride, and he was hilarious with them. I didn’t catch his name, but if anybody knows it, please let me know here or by dm, so I can send a cast compliment for him.

Cast Members truly make Disneyland Resort the happy and magical place it is!

More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout!

Soon after its opening, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout! became one of the most popular rides at Disney California Adventure. It’s the first Guardians of the Galaxy-themed attraction in the United States ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, which opened at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT last month. From Disney:

Join Rocket on a thrilling mission to rescue the Guardians of the Galaxy from the Collector’s fortress. Step Inside a Towering Citadel