Disneyland Paris Offers Irresistible Perks For Guests Booking Their Next Trip

Disneyland Paris is celebrating its 30th anniversary by offering extra magical perks for Guests who book their next trip to the Parisian Park.

The official Disneyland Paris website recently added an irresistible list of benefits for Guests who buy tickets to the Park, renew their Annual Pass, or book a hotel package, offering up to a year of free Disney+! This means that Guests visiting Disneyland Paris will not only enjoy all the magic of the Parks, but they will also get to experience the world’s greatest stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic; as well as a vast range of incredible general entertainment.

So, what Disney+ subscription will your booking get you? Let us tell you all bout it!

Guests who book any Hotel + Tickets package in a Disney Hotel and enjoy 12 months of Disney+. That’s a full year of streaming on Mickey Mouse!

Guests who buy tickets worth £63 or more (excluding special events) can enjoy three months of Disney+. So practically purchasing a Park Hopper ticket will get you three months of streaming some of the best entertainment in the world!

And Guests who buy or renew an Annual Pass can enjoy 30 days of Disney+ sponsored by Mickey Mouse himself.

To activate these perks, Guests will receive an email within 48 hours of their booking confirmation with an activation link (with some specific conditions applicable to Annual Passes). All they have to do then is open the activation e-mail, log in or sign up to their Disney+ account, sit back, relax and stream the latest movies, exclusive TV shows, and all your Disney favorites.

Of course, some conditions apply. For example, these offerings are only available to new and returning Disney+ subscribers, meaning if you already have a Disney+ subscription, you won’t be able to take advantage of these perks.

These offerings are also only available for Guests 18 years and older residing in the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Portugal, and Denmark. The offers are limited to one Disney+ subscription per booking and are available once the booking is confirmed, irrespective of the deposit amount.

The Disneyland Paris website states that special event tickets and tickets sold at the gate are not included in this offer, except Special Rates Tickets for Guests with disabilities available at the entrance of the Disney Parks.

The site also states that Guests booking directly with Disneyland Paris will receive an e-mail with the activation link of your offer within a week of the booking confirmation, and Guests booking their Disneyland Paris Ticket or Hotel + Disneyland Paris Ticket Package from a third-party ticket agent will need to fill out a web form to generate an activation link or e-mail with the activation link of their Disney+ subscription.

If you would like more information on these offers, you can click here.