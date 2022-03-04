Disney Announces Cheaper Version of Disney+ Coming Soon

If you love Disney+ but are looking for a potentially cheaper price, the latest announcement might be for you.

In a first for Disney’s premier direct-to-consumer streaming service, Disney+ will expand its offerings for consumers by introducing an ad-supported subscription in addition to its option without ads, beginning in the U.S. in late 2022, with plans to expand internationally in 2023.

“Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone – consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families.”

Disney leads the market with quality and premium ad experiences. It is home to the industry’s premier ad-supported streaming services, including Hulu, a pioneer and leader among all ad-supported video-on-demand subscription services, and ESPN+, which continues to pave the way for direct-to-consumer sports programming and live events. This type of innovation, driven by advertising that is contextually relevant to viewers, will soon extend to Disney+.

A current Disney+ subscription costs $8.00 per month or $80.00 per year and subscribers have the option to bundle Hulu and ESPN+ for a price starting at $14 per month.

While Disney has not said what the price of the ad-supported service will be, the lower price point will allow more homes to have access to its expansive content library.

“Since its launch, advertisers have been clamoring for the opportunity to be part of Disney+ and not just because there’s a growing demand for more streaming inventory,” said Rita Ferro, President, Advertising, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “Disney+ with advertising will offer marketers the most premium environment in streaming with our most beloved brands, Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic. I can’t wait to share more with advertisers at the Upfront.”

The ad-supported offering is viewed as a building block in the Company’s path to achieving its long-term target of 230-260 million Disney+ subscribers by FY24.

More details, including launch date and pricing, will be announced at a later date.

More On Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, as well as the new general entertainment content brand in select International markets, Star. As part of Disney’s Media & Entertainment Distribution segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content.

Alongside unprecedented access to Disney’s incredible library of film and television entertainment, the service is also the exclusive streaming home for the latest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

