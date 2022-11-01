Falling Cellphone Strikes 9-Year-Old Girl in the Face at Six Flags

Parents of a young girl are furious after their daughter was injured while riding a roller coaster at a Six Flags Park.

The family was visiting Six Flags Magic Mountain when the incident occurred. The young girl was riding the new Wonder Woman coaster at the Park when a cell phone came flying off the ride, striking her in the forehead.

The family is now demanding that Six Flags take stronger action to make sure something like this does not and cannot happen again.

This is not the first time a Guest has been injured by a flying cellphone while riding a Six Flags traction, with another young child also getting hit with one earlier this year.

Six Flags Entertainment is home to several theme parks all across the country. The theme parks are strategically located in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Houston, Atlanta, St Louis, Phoenix, Oklahoma City, Chicago, Buffalo, Washington D.C, Baltimore, New York, New Jersey, Lake George, and Massachusetts.

This includes locations like Six Flags Magic Mountain and Great Adventure.

For the 9-year-old, it was her first big coaster ride, according to her family. “I just saw a cellphone going up in the air,” the young girl said. “It kind of went slow motion and it just hit my head.”

“I started to see the phone fly toward her seat and I thought ‘oh no’ that’s going to hit her,” the mother said. “And as soon as it hit her all I heard her screaming was my head is bleeding my head is bleeding screaming mom.”

The young girl did not require any serious medical attention but her forehead was scarred from the injury.

The family was frustrated after finding out from LA County Sheriff’s that dropping a cell phone on a rollercoaster and then injuring someone isn’t actually a crime.

“A cellphone essentially being a half pound block of glass and metal when that thing goes up in the air and you strike it at 70 miles an hour, it’s by the grace of God it wasn’t a more grievous injury. It’s going to happen eventually,” Attorney Stacy Tyler said.

“I think the legislature should pass a statute just like they’ve done with cellphones in automobiles that you can’t have them out in your car,if you get them out on an amusement park ride it can be a misdemeanor offense and the park could write you up in the police report that they wouldn’t take in this particular case,” Attorney Travis Owens said.

We will update our story as more information becomes available.