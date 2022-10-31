Car Destroyed in Disney Parking Lot, Driver Left Note Saying “Sorry”

A day at “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is supposed to be exactly that: magical. But unfortunately, sometimes things can go wrong.

While Guests may plan their Disney vacation months or years in advance to ensure everything goes perfectly, there are just some things you can’t plan for. Whether it’s rides going offline or fist fights breaking out in Fantasyland, you never really know what a day at Disney may bring.

This rang true for a very unlucky Guest after their long day in EPCOT.

A post went viral recently after being shared online, showing a severely damaged car in a parking lot at Walt Disney World. You can see the full post and photo down below:

Got out of Hanson at Eat to the Beat and found this in the parking lot with a note saying sorry and $100 but no information to help file a claim.

The Guest was leaving the Park when they saw their vehicle left in an absolutely shocking state. The entire front was ripped off as it was sitting in the parking space.

The Guest who shared the original photo clarified the situation in the comment section, saying, “We did contact security and filed a case with FHP but they didn’t send anyone out because the vehicle wasn’t occupied and is on private property. They said they have an investigator who may contact us but we’ll probably only see footage if a case is pursued. They confirmed there are cameras that likely caught something but that we’d need to have an investigation pull that. FHP doesn’t seem to be doing much so we’ll see if Disney does more.”

We hope that this case can get sorted out by the Guest.