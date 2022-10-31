Six Flags Faced with Lawsuit After Allegedly Not Paying Staff

Six Flags is one of the most important theme park operators across the United States and even internationally. They compete with Disney Parks, Universal Studios, SeaWorld, and LEGOLAND.

The company operates 27 different parks, and over the course of 2021, Six Flags employed over 40,000 employees.

Now, Six Flags is being sued for more than $5 million on behalf of a chunk of those employees. A class action lawsuit was filed recently representing past and present employees of Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.

The suit claims that hourly employees were not compensated for time spent walking through the 510-acre park at the beginning and end of each workday. Employees are required to go through a security screening at the park entrance main gate before they are able to clock in officially.

It is said that the extra time it takes to complete this trek could be anywhere between 10 to 40 minutes before and after each shift, meaning employees could end up losing nearly a hour of pay each time they walk.

This same walk is made at the end of the day as well. The suit claims that this procedure violates New Jersey’s wage and hours regulations.

The suit seeks to represent the park’s hourly workers dating all the way back to October 26, 2016. Specifically, the employees included would be attraction operators, security personnel, maintenance technicians, performers, and employees working in the food service portion of the Parks.

At the New Jersey park, Six Flags invites Guests to “experience pulse-pounding coasters, dining, shopping, entertainment, and attractions for kids, adults and everyone in-between.”

We will update our story as more information becomes available regarding the lawsuit.