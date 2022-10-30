Fan Has No Confidence That Crowds Can Be Controlled At Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort has a reputation for long lines, but having a queue that extends through an entire land seems excessive.

According to social media chatter yesterday, the line for one of Disney California Adventure Park’s most popular rides, Radiator Springs Racers, had extended out to the entrance of Cars Land. @JWeissWrites tweeted this following thread yesterday describing the experience she had on her most recent visit:

As I was tweeting this, standby just reopened to a 160 minute wait. For context on my last tweet, the blue line is how long the individual Lightning Lane line extends (before entering the queue). pic.twitter.com/nHTaM6fCRL — Jacqueline Weiss (@JWeissWrites) October 30, 2022

@JWeissWrites also tweeted, “I love Disney. I love Disneyland. I feel lucky to be a Magic Key holder. But I will be critical when criticism is due. I have no “confidence it’s not going to be overcrowded” on any of my visits.”

Unfortunately for Guests, this isn’t the first time we have seen reports about long lines at Disneyland Resort. Earlier this week, it was reported by Inside The Magic that Guests visiting Haunted Mansion were surprised to see a line that stretched to The Briar Patch.

Hearing these reports is concerning to Guests because of recent comments by The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek. Chapek said earlier this week, “We practice yield management so that pricing reflects how many people we can let in and still guarantee that great experience. For some of our fans, that’s heresy. Still, I think it’s not only good business practice in terms of maximizing shareholder value, but more importantly, it protects the Guest experience so that when you get into the Park, you can have confidence it’s not going to be overcrowded.”

If The Walt Disney Company continues to see excessive crowds, they will only be encouraged to raise prices for items such as gate tickets and Disney’s Genie+.

Are you frustrated with wait times for Disney Park rides these days? Leave us a comment below and let us know your experience.