Space Mountain Closes at Disney World, PeopleMover Evacuated

The classic attraction is currently offline.

Few roller coasters even compare to the original Space Mountain in Walt Disney World. Does it hurt your back a little? Yes. Is it extremely bumpy? Also yes. But something about it draws us in every time we visit the Parks.

It’s simply a must-do for roller coaster fans. Even though it just barely outpaces Goofy’s Barnstormer in terms of speed, it’s still a thrilling adventure.

With its galactic theming, dark ambiance, and iconic soundtrack, the indoor roller coaster is a must-ride for Guests at Walt Disney World seeking adventure and a wild trip to space. The ride can be found at multiple Disney Parks and Resorts across the world, but the original Magic Kingdom version will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Located in the Tomorrowland section of the Park, Space Mountain takes you on an “out of this world” journey through the stars.

Unfortunately, Space Mountain closed unexpectedly this afternoon at the Magic Kingdom.

In the photo below, shared by @ParkTwister on Twitter, you can see Cast Members standing around the entrance o the attraction in order to inform Guests of the closure:

Space Mountain is experiencing technical difficulties today. Cast Members positioned outside. 🚀💫 pic.twitter.com/rzVptO2Z8s — ParkTerror😈 (@ParkTwister) October 31, 2022

If you look a little closer, you can even see a few cornhole boards set up for Guests to play with as they wait. You can also see a photo of the PeopleMover being evacuated:

PeopleMover being evac’d right now.

Whenever Space Mountain encountered an issue, the PeopleMover is typically evacuated and closed as well as the attractions intertwine with one another. While there is no word on when we can expect these two rides to open back up, we hope it’s very soon!

As we said, Space Mountain can be found at a lot of other Disney Parks like Disneyland in California. Over on the west coast, Space Mountain reaches a speed of 35 m.p.h., and was the second Space Mountain attraction built in a Disney Park. Most Disney Guests long for the opportunity to have the unique experience of seeing the ride with the lights on.

What’s your favorite roller coaster at Walt Disney World?