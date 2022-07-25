Disney Resort Completely Full, Forced to Turn Guests Away

A Disney Resort hit capacity recently, turning Guests away who did not already have a ticket.

Though the Disney Parks are operating in a whole new way thanks to supply chain issues, inflation, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, crowds are still pouring in by the thousands daily to every Park and Resort.

Guests are visiting in such large quantities that Disney can hardly keep up with the demand, especially when it comes to Disneyland Paris. Just today, Disneyland Paris hit capacity, meaning Guests who showed up without a ticket and a reservation were not allowed to enter.

This was revealed in a tweet from ED92 (@ED92Magic):

It’s a busy day at @DisneylandParis today!

Similar to both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris is currently operating on a reservation system so that they can track the Park’s capacity. Though this is Disneyland Paris and not Walt Disney Studios Park, we can assume a large chunk of these crowds are visiting to see the brand new Avengers Campus section of the Resort.

We’ve already been able to see the brand new Avengers Assemble: Flight Force roller coaster, which replaced the Park’s version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. The ride features a brand new theme as well as a really cool Iron Man animatronic. While Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris is somewhat similar to the Marvel-themed land in Disneyland Resort, there are multiple noticeable changes, especially in terms of the ride offerings. Where Anaheim’s Disney California Adventure Park repurposed The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror to Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!.

The new Avengers Campus also features a version of Anaheim’s WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure which is similar to Toy Story Midway Mania at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Do you feel like the Disney Parks are crowded?

