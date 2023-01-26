20-Year-Old Worker Dies in Tragic Theme Park Accident - Inside the Magic

According to reports, a contractor working at the Adventureland theme park in Iowa died after falling.

Local authorities say that the worker was a 20-year-old male who stopped breathing after falling on ice at the Park. First responders attempted to revive the man with life-saving measures, eventually transporting him to a local hospital. Unfortunately, the man died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

OSHA is now investigating the situation. Palace Entertainment, the owner of Adventureland, released the following statement:

“We are saddened by this tragic accident involving a contractor performing work at Adventureland Resort, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and coworkers.”

A spokesperson representing the family of 20-year-old Zachary Alesky came out and clarified the situation, saying that Alesky was carrying a steel beam when he slipped, with the beam falling on top of him and crushing his chest.

Alesky did not work at Adventureland but was working on a new roller coaster at the Park. Alesky represented SkyHigh Coasters, a company based in Illinois.

The Iowa Division of Labor confirmed to KCCI that Iowa OSHA is investigating but does not have any further information to release due to the ongoing investigation.

We will continue to monitor this situation and update our story as more information becomes available.