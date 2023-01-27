Prices Slashed at Disney, Exclusive Items Significantly Cheaper

In a move that surprised us, some prices are actually dropping at Disney, with exciting ‘Star Wars’ items becoming more affordable.

Building a lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop is one of the more popular things to do when visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at both the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts.

The lightsabre workshop has been insanely popular since it opened as a part of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge alongside attractions like Rise of the Resistance and Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run. Of course, building a lightsaber is a little harder than simply standing in line for a ride, as Guests will need to make an appointment first.

Building a lightsaber is also quite costly, although Disney recently dropped the prices quite a bit.

Building a lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop at Disneyland typically ran Guests $250, but now we’ve noticed that the price of the experience has gotten considerably cheaper. Now, lightsabers are priced at $220.

The same goes for Droid Depot, which is an experience that allows Guests to build their own Astromech droid. Instead of $120 per droid, this experience is now back to $100.

Unfortunately, this appears to be a West Coast thing for now, with prices at Walt Disney World’s version remaining the same. Disneyland is made up of two Parks, Disneyland Park and California Adventure.

Of course, Walt Disney World’s version of Galaxy’s Edge is found at Hollywood Studios, meaning Guests have a ton of other exciting adventures to go on. From The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Star Tours, Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway, and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, Guests have quite a thrilling time waiting for them.

