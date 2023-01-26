Cheapest Disney Annual Pass Completely Sold-Out After Sales Resume

For those who don’t know, every single tier of Disneyland’s Magic Key Program became unavailable to purchase on May 31 of last year. Eventually, Disney brought them back, and they flew off the metaphorical shelf.

“With an incredible year ahead, we’re happy to open new sales for select Magic Key passes in time for holiday giving and to create opportunities for guests to treat themselves and their families to a year full of experiences during the upcoming Disney100 celebration,” stated Disney upon revealing that Magic Key Passes would be returning.

Earlier this year, Disney stated they would be returning once again, and they are still flying off the metaphorical shelf.

Disney brought them back this week, and they are incredibly popular, with the Imagine Key now sold out completely. As of publishing this article, the current stats of Magic Keys is as follows:

“Inspire” tier ($1,599): On Sale

“Believe” tier ($1,099): On Sale

“Enchant” tier ($699): Renewal Only

“Imagine” tier ($449): Renewal Only

“When you’re a Magic Key holder, the Disneyland Resort is your land—you’re a townsperson on Main Street, U.S.A., a galactic citizen of Batuu, a hero at Avengers Campus, a local at Pixar Pier and beyond,” states Disney on the Magic Key website. “You belong to the community of core Disneyland fans who all share a passion and love for the parks.

2023 is a great year to become a Disneyland Annual Passholder, with tons on the way as the Resort celebrates 100 years of Disney. Most notably, Disneyland is welcoming its very won version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, a breathtaking dark ride that first opened in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Did you get a Magic Key pass to Disneyland?