Disney’s Splash Mountain to Stay Open For The Foreseeable Future

It’s still out there.

For those that don’t know, Splash Mountain officially closed on January 23, 2023, at the Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida. Following years of controversy, Disney permanently shut down the ride, with plans to bring in a new attraction inspired by The Princess and the Frog (2009).

This new ride, called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, will take Guests on an entirely new journey accompanied by new characters and songs. We don’t know much about what the retheme entails, but you can check out an exterior concept model down below:

The road to this day was rocky, with “factions” breaking out within the Disney Parks community. Some took offense to how Disney could so quickly get rid of one of its most beloved rides. Others saw this as a great opportunity to ditch the problematic Song of the South theming and bring in a character who, quite frankly, needs to be represented more.

Of course, the closure of an iconic ride will always be met with backlash, much like when Disneyland’s version of The Twighlight Zone Tower of Terror closed to make way for a Guardians of the Galaxy-inspired ride.

However, the Splash Mountain situation is not over yet. Although Splash Mountain permanently closed at Walt Disney World just days ago, two versions of the ride remain, one at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and the other at the Tokyo Disney Resort.

At the time of publishing this article, closure dates for either version of the ride have been set yet, with Tokyo’s version remaining open for the foreseeable future.

Disney has not stated when the West Coast Splash Mountain will be closing, but we can assume it will be quite soon. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open at Walt Disney World in 2024.

Only time will tell how long these two attractions will last, but for now, if you’re really missing Splash Mountain, you can head over to California or Tokyo to get your fix.

Are you excited about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure? Will you miss Splash Mountain?