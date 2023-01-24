Iconic Disney Riverboat Park Attraction Now Closed

It’s closed.

While the two Disney Resorts in America offer some incredible theming rides and attractions, there’s plenty of Disney magic to be found on the international side.

From Tokyo Disneyland to Hong Kong Disneyland, Guests from all over the world have the opportunity to enjoy Disney Parks. The same is true for Guests in Paris, with the Disneyland Paris Resort having a lot to offer, especially in recent times.

Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing is a classic ride at the Resort and one that should look familiar to all Disney fans. Here, Guests can “Take to the water in one of two majestic 19th Century-style paddleboats and navigate Rivers of the Far West at Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing.”

Unfortunately, this attraction is now closed at the Resort.

The ride shut down on January 24, 2023, but thankfully, it will be returning very soon, on January 27. We aren’t sure exactly why the ride is closing for such a short amount of time, but we’re happy to know that Guests won’t have to go long without it.

At Disneyland Paris, Guests can also enjoy Avengers Campus, the Resort’s new land dedicated to all things Marvel. Here, Guests can go on adventures alongside Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Thor, braving some intense rides and eating some delicious, Ant-Man-inspired cuisine.

Avengers Campus, much like the version at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, features Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure as well as the new Avengers Assemble: Fight Force coaster, which replaced the Park’s version of Disney’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

This new take on the Park’s “E-ticket” attraction features Captain Marvel and Iron Man instead of the legendary band Aerosmith, putting Guests into their very own Marvel adventure. When visiting Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests will be able to join forces with their favorite superheroes and help them in missions to protect the Earth.

