Disney Guest Shares Super-Rare Experience, Goes Into off-Limits Area

Have you ever seen this?

When visiting Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Guests have a ton of choices to make. It starts with choosing which of the four Parks you want to visit and only gets more complicated from there. Each Park, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom are filled with incredible rides as well as stellar places to eat.

Of course, a crucial element of the Disney World experience is navigating the massive Resort itself. Guests have the option of riding a bus, ferry, Skyliner, or Minnie Van. Guests can, of course, choose to walk as well.

But the most iconic mode of transportation at Walt Disney World has to be the Monorail. This futuristic-adjacent train travels on rails all across the Resort, letting Guests go from EPCOT and Magic Kingdom to a few hotels scattered across Walt Disney World.

The Monorail system mirrors that of a classic train and railroad station, something Walt Disney loved very much. The Monorail has been there since day one, letting Guests travel in a super unique and fun way.

Guests used to be able to actually ride in the front/back of the Monorail until a tragic accident stopped this experience for good. Disney would even hand out honorary Monorail badges in the form of stickers.

However, it looks like Guests can still check out the front cabins of the Monorail, with one Guest having a very special and very rare experience at Disney, capturing the moment and sharing it online. Check it out below:

A rare view from the front of Monorail peach today!

“It’s been over a decade since I was last in the front cab,” said the Guest in the comments section. “I think the last time was a few months before the accident. It was a very pleasant surprise when the CM asked if I wanted a peek in the front and a picture.”

We have to say, Walt Disney World looks incredible from the front of a Monorail and we’re glad Guests can still take a peek into this typically off-limits area.

Have you ever been in the front of a Monorail at Walt Disney World?