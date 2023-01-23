Disney World Hotel Suffers Substantial Water Damage During Flooding

An iconic hotel at Disney started to flood.

When Guests visit the Walt Disney World Resort, they’re stuck choosing between four fantastic theme parks, two water parks, and of course, Disney Springs, Walt Disney World’s massive shopping and dining center.

At Magic Kingdom, Guests can enjoy classic rides like Peter Pan’s Flight, Haunted Mansion, and of course, “it’s a small world.” At EPCOT, the world is Guests’ oyster (literally) as they traverse through various countries and enjoy authentic cuisine from every corner of the planet.

At Hollywood Studios, Guests can immerse themselves in the world of Star Wars at Galaxy’s Edge, embarking on missions with Rey and Kylo-Ren. And there’s Animal Kingdom which features Pandora, the home to the Na’vi. Here Guests will find Avatar Flight of Passage, one of the best rides ever produced by Walt Disney Imagineering.

But Guests need something to do when their day at the Parks is done, which is where Disney World’s hotels come into play. At the time of publishing this article, Walt Disney World offers Guests 32 different hotels and Resorts to choose from, ranging from the luxurious and expensive Grand Floridian to the moderate rates of Pop Century.

However, Disney’s Contemporary Resort may be the most famous and recognizable of the bunch, featuring unique architecture and a great atmosphere. Unfortunately, all of this went out the window recently, as the hotel started to flood late Sunday night.

A Guest happened to capture a photo of the recent, which you can check out below:

Water leaking out of light fixture and pooling in ceiling paint!

The Guest added some more information in the comment section of the post: