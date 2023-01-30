Skyliner Service Returns to Walt Disney World After Closure

After a brief closure, Disney’s Skyliner has returned.

Disney’s Skyline has returned following a closure earlier this January.

For decades, Walt Disney World Guests were able to traverse “The Most Magical Place on Earth” in many ways, including Disney’s bus and Monorail services, as well as their own cars. However, the entire game changed when Disney introduced the Skyliner. The Skyliner officially opened back in 2019 and completely changed the Walt Disney World Resort when it opened. Now, Guests have an incredibly quick way to get from their hotels as well as EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Guests can board Disney’s Skyliner and glide past incredible views of the Disney Resort’s waterways, woodlands, and two Walt Disney World theme parks. The Skyliner connects to both Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT, meaning both of these Parks are just a short ride away.

Walt Disney World’s Skyliner was closed from January 22 through January 29, 2023, for brief maintenance work. Thankfully, it has reopened today, January 30, meaning Guests can travel high above the Walt Disney World Resort once again. Disney’s Skyliner isn’t just a fun experience, it’s also super quick, allowing Guests to traverse the massive Orlando Resort in a flash.

The Disney Skyliner allows Guests staying at Disney’s Art of Animation, Disney’s Pop Century, Disney’s Caribbean Beach, or Disney’s Riviera Resort to travel from their resort to two Disney theme parks — EPCOT or Disney’s Hollywood Studios — all while taking in beautiful views of Disney landscape. Guests also have access to buses, ferries and of course, the iconic Monorail.

Disney’s Skyliner made headlines recently after one Guest decided to pull up their shirt and expose her breasts to other Guests as they passed by. The video went viral on platforms like TikTok.

Have you used Disney’s Skyliner yet?