Disney Closes Family Ride Indefinitely After Complaints From Guests

After complaints from Guests and fans alike, a family-friendly attraction has now shut down in Disney.

Much like the other Disney Parks and Resorts, Disneyland Paris is going through a lot of changes. For starters, Guests can head on over to the brand-new Avengers Campus for some thrilling adventures with their favorite Marvel characters like Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Loki. This land is very similar to the one found in Disneyland California Adventure, though the Paris version features one different ride.

Avengers Assemble: Fight Force will be super familiar to Guests, as it replaces the Park’s version of Disney’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

This new take on the Park’s “E-ticket” attraction features Captain Marvel and Iron Man instead of the legendary band Aerosmith, putting Guests into their very own Marvel adventure.

Of course, Avengers Campus is just one example of the changes going on at the European Disney Resort. However, not all of the changes are fun, with one ride now shutting down.

After a video of Les Tapis Volants, or Flying Carpets Over Agrabah, was shared online, Guests were stunned by the “disgraceful” state the ride was left in.

Tarps covered half of the ride vehicles, ruining any theming the ride had. The ride, which is found in Walt Disney Studios Park, is exactly the same as Walt Disney World’s The Magic Carpets of Aladin in Magic Kingdom. We reported on this last week, and now, Disney has decided to close the attraction altogether.

Nothing is listed about the closure on the ride’s website, meaning we have no idea when this attraction will return to normal operations at the Park.

Hopefully, the issues can get worked out as this tends to be a very popular ride for families.

Have you ever visited Disnyeland Paris?