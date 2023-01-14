Fire Damage Shuts Down Entire Area of Disney World Park

A reported fire shut down an entire area of a popular Walt Disney World Resort theme park.

When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Guests are treated to plenty of magical attractions at four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

While attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Frozen Ever After, Slinky Dog Dash, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and Avatar Flight of Passage get a ton of attention, some of the most magical moments for Disney World Guests happen at the end of the day with an epic nighttime spectacular.

Disney is in the midst of making major changes to its nighttime spectaculars, but for now, you can still enjoy Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Harmonious, both of which are set to change, as well as the beloved Fantasmic! show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Recently, Guests were reportedly held out of Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom.

Streaming The Magic shared the video on TikTok.

Guests being kept out of Adventureland (later corrected to Fantasyland) at Magic Kingdom while Pyro assesses any possible damage from fireworks during a windy night at Disney World

@streamingthemagic Guests being kept out of Adventureland at Magic Kingdom while Pyro assesses any possible damage from fireworks during a windy night at Disney World #wdw ♬ original sound – Streaming The Magic

As you can see in the video, a Disney Cast Member is having to direct Disney Park Guests away from Fantasyland right in front of Mad Tea Party. The rides were reportedly down for the remainder of the night in Fantasyland, but have since reopened.

Disney has not confirmed any major damage from the fire and it seems as if everything is back to normal operating capacity now, which is great news.

