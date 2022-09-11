It was just revealed at D23 that next year, during Disney’s 100th year anniversary, a very special nighttime show will be coming to EPCOT at Disney World.

At Disney World, Guests have so many choices when it comes to live entertainment. From actual plays like Beauty and the Beast at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to firework shows at the Magic Kingdom. Guests looking for some magical Disney entertainment are certainly in luck.

This show is set to replace Harmonious, an “infamous” spectacular that was recently introduced at the Park. We don’t have much more information on the show, but for now, enjoy Harmonious while you can!

Watch the World Come Together

The heart of the Epcot transformation comes to life with Harmonious, one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for Disney Parks. The show is a beautifully crafted medley of classic Disney music and visuals reinterpreted by a culturally diverse group of 240 artists from all around the world. Come and be dazzled by all of it as you discover how Disney music and stories have the power to inspire and unite us all, overcoming any language or border. This magnificent new show brings to World Showcase Lagoon an innovative combination of floating giant screens, choreographed moving fountains, lights, pyrotechnics and lasers in a 360-degree view. Enter amazing worlds inspired by Moana, Aladdin, Coco, Brave, The Lion King, Mulan, The Princess and the Frog and other classic stories. Colorful images and effects dance and change as Harmonious weaves familiar Disney music and stories together in brand-new ways. Through unique perspectives as diverse as the world itself, Disney songs hop from language to language as the show brings people from different parts of the world together to unlock the magic of possibility. Harmonious is a brilliant centerpiece to The World’s Most Magical Celebration—celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort.

