A beloved Magic Kingdom attraction at Walt Disney World Resort is finally returning.

If you head to Magic Kingdom, you’ll take a walk down Main Street, U.S.A. and enjoy the breathtaking views of Cinderella Castle. After that, you’ll head off to several magical lands, including Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, Adventureland, and Frontierland.

While there are plenty of beloved attractions to enjoy in the Disney Park, like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, Peter Pan’s Flight, Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, there is much more to do than just enjoy rides.

Meeting characters is one of the most popular experiences for Disney World Guests at the Disney Park, and we are happy to share that another option to do just that has now been made available.

Disney Parks shared that Pete’s Silly Sideshow will return on January 15.

Pete’s Silly Sideshow returns on Jan. 15! Circus stars Minnie Magnifique, Daisy Fortuna, The Astounding Donaldo, and The Great Goofini are ready to shine under the Big Top at Magic Kingdom!

Pete’s Silly Sideshow returns on Jan. 15! 🎪 ⭐ Circus stars Minnie Magnifique, Daisy Fortuna, The Astounding Donaldo, and The Great Goofini are ready to shine under the Big Top at Magic Kingdom! pic.twitter.com/FzBSiPbWKS — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) January 13, 2023

Pete’s Silly Sideshow is a character meet-and-greet area featured in the Storybook Circus section of the New Fantasyland in the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort. It opened in October 2012.

The area had been essentially abandoned over the last three years, as it remained closed. Over the last several months, many characters– like Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Minnie– have been made available near the area where the attraction stands, as Disney teased an reopening.

With this announcement, the attraction will be officially reopening, and this will allow Guests to meet their favorite characters, who’ll be dressed in some fun attire.

At Pete’s Silly Sideshow, there are two sides for Guests to enjoy. One side features Donald Duck and Goofy. On the other side, you can meet Minnie Mouse and Daisy.

What do you think of Pete’s Silly Sideshow reopening? Let us know in the comments!