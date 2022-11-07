Massive Area of Main Street, U.S.A. Closed Down In Magic Kingdom

Main Street, U.S.A. is where you’ll both start and finish your day at Magic Kingdom.

If you’ve ever visited Walt Disney World Resort, you know that Main Street, U.S.A. is an iconic area that leads you right into a world of magic. The area gives way to Guests’ first view of Cinderella Castle, and as you make your way toward the castle, you can head to several different lands, including Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, Adventureland, and Frontierland.

Guests walking around Main Street, U.S.A. are able to enjoy many different offerings, including shopping, dining, getting your child their first haircut at the Harmony Barbershop, and much more. In addition, Main Street, U.S.A. is one of the most popular places for Guests to gather at the end of the night at Magic Kingdom to enjoy the nighttime fireworks spectacular Disney Enchantment, which is soon to be changing back to the iconic Happily Ever After.

However, if you’re visiting Magic Kingdom in the coming days or weeks, you shouldn’t expect it to look exactly like you are used to.

User @beautynbeastdw shared a video on TikTok where we can see a massive portion of the area has been closed off.

New pool install at Magic Kingdom

While the user jokes that it is for a new pool– and it does look like it, hilariously enough– this is obviously not the case. In reality, this is a remodel for a side of Main Street, U.S.A.

Though you won’t be seeing a pool in Magic Kingdom, there are plenty of other attractions to enjoy. Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world”, Peter Pan’s Flight, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Splash Mountain (while it’s still open), Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin are just some of the fun rides you can experience while visiting the Disney Park.

