Disney World Guest Climbs Cinderella Castle For TikTok

The single-most breathtaking sight when stepping into Magic Kingdom and walking down Main Street, U.S.A. is the first glimpse you get of Cinderella Castle.

The stunning 189-foot landmark boasts lofty spires and ornate turrets and is the gateway to Fantasyland.

Because of its popularity, thousands of Disney Park Guests visiting Magic Kingdom take photos and videos. The castle has been the sight of many marriage proposals and is the centerpiece for the epic nighttime fireworks spectacular Disney Enchantment each night.

Recently, a user on TikTok posted a video from a time where they actually climbed the castle and took video in a restricted area.

User @morgandidio shared the video on TikTok.

I do not reccomend #disney #cinderellascastle #fyp

The user shared that there was a gate that they were able to fit through and this allowed them to climb up the stairs and onto the balcony above. They also shared that they were caught by Disney security and forced to come down, but were not escorted out of the Park or given a ban.

The video, which was posted this week, is not recent, the TikToker said.

Cinderella Castle welcomes you to a magical world where dreams come true.

Surrounded by a tranquil moat, the grounds offer an array of picture-perfect photo ops. Explore lush lawns, gardens, and Cinderella’s own wishing well.

Inside of the castle, Guests can view exquisite handcrafted glass mosaics that tell the classic story of Cinderella’s rise from orphan to princess. Then, enjoy an elegant meal at Cinderella’s Royal Table. Be sure to reserve a table in advance for this one-of-a-kind dining experience.

Cinderella’s Royal Table is the only restaurant or access point in which Guests are allowed to be on or inside the castle.

What do you think of this video at Cinderella Castle? Let us know in the comments.

Visit the official Disney website to plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about a trip to Disneyland Resort to experience the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure and the iconic attractions at Disneyland Park?