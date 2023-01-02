Universal Orlando Resort has many different attractions for Guests to enjoy, and each one works smoothly with the help of Universal Team Members.

Universal is home to two different theme parks: Universal Island’s of Adventure, and Universal Studios Florida. Universal Studios Florida includes iconic attractions like E.T. Adventure, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, Fast and the Furious- Supercharged, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Simpsons Ride, Transformers 3D, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, and many more attractions.

A recent ride on Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, which is located in Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida, left some Guests confused and wondering what may have happened.

“Yesterday when I was on Gringott’s, at the place you normally turn and face Bill in the cart where he stops you from continuing, the cart did not turn to face the screen. We were left facing forward on the track. Has this ever happened to anyone before? I’m curious to hear about other funny errors which have happened to anyone before if they want to share too!”

Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts is described like this:

“Enter beneath a massive fire-breathing dragon and journey deep underground on this multi-dimensional thrill ride. As Guests navigate perilous subterranean vaults, Guests encounter Harry, Ron, and Hermione. But Guests have to evade the wrath of villains Voldemort, Bellatrix, trolls and other creatures that stand between you and a safe return to Diagon Alley.”

While Universal Orlando works hard for errors not to happen while Guests are experiencing attractions, it will happen from time to time. Delays and wait times may be affected when an error happens because Universal most likely will reboot the system to improve the attraction for other Guests.

Have you had this error happen while riding a Universal attraction? Let us know in the comments.