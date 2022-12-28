Universal Studios Drains Popular Ride Ahead of Closure Next Year

The water is all gone.

At Jurassic Park River Adventure, Guests are placed directly in their own Jurassic World adventure. “One minute, you’re gliding along in your raft. The next, you’re face to face with a giant T. rex. There’s nowhere to turn,” states Universal.

“She’s bearing down on you and your only escape from her razor sharp teeth is to take the pitch-black plunge before you. Did we mention it’s an 85-foot drop?”

Unfortunately, this attraction was completely drained yesterday, meaning no one could experience the thrills, chills, and spills provided by this classic ride. A few pictures were shared of the ride without water. Check out the photos down below from @athemepakgirl:

Jurassic River Adventure has been drained?!

The ride will be shutting down next year for a refurbishment, so this drainage comes at an interesting time. Per Universal Orlando’s website, Jurassic Park River Adventure — in Universal’s Islands of Adventure — is scheduled to close for refurbishment on January 9, 2023, and to reopen on February 3, 2023, meaning the beloved Universal Orlando attraction will be unavailable for nearly a month.

Earlier this year, Jurassic Park River Adventure was severely struck by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, which caused severe damage to the attraction’s building. While Universal did not list the works that will take place during the attraction’s refurbishment, fixing this damage will surely be a top priority for Universal Team Members.

