Iconic Universal Attraction Severely Damaged, AGAIN

An iconic Universal attraction was severely damaged by Tropical Storm Nicole just a month after Hurricane Ian struck the Orlando theme park.

As Universal Orlando Resort gears up to begin its phased reopening, Guests have shared an image showing that one of the Park's most iconic attractions was severely damaged after Tropical Storm Nicole's landfall, barely a month after Hurricane Ian struck the attraction.

Jurassic Park River Adventure is one of Universal Orlando’s most popular attractions. Located in Universal’s Islands of Adventure, taking Guests on a journey along with several dinosaurs from the famous franchise. However, it would seem that the Universal attraction, like Jurassic Park, has a serious containment problem, again.

Jurassic Park River Adventure was struck severely by Hurricane Ian in September, during Universal Orlando’s closure, leaving a massive hole in the side of the attraction building. Universal covered the hole with a tarp-like material which was ripped by Tropical Storm Nicole, exposing the initial damage once again.

Universal officials will surely take action to mend this damage once again, this time with a more permanent solution as hurricane season approaches an end. Inside the Magic will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Universal Orlando Resort describes Jurassic Park River Adventure as follows:

It’s Lunchtime and You’re on the Menu. One minute, you’re gliding along in your raft. The next, you’re face to face with a giant T. rex. There’s nowhere to turn. She’s bearing down on you and your only escape from her razor sharp teeth is to take the pitch-black plunge before you. Did we mention it’s an 85-foot drop?

Universal Orlando Resort began a phased reopening of the Parks today, with Universal Studios Florida and Universal CityWalk becoming available exclusively for Universal Orlando hotel Guests at 2 pm local time and Universal’s Islands of Adventure reopening its gates at 3 pm local time. You can click here to read about this phased reopening at the Orlando theme park.

