Universal Orlando Resort has begun a phased reopening process as Tropical Storm Nicole weakens after landfall.

Universal is ready to resume operations, welcoming select Guests into the Parks to enjoy specific experiences, as shared by theme park officials on the latest update regarding Tropical Storm Nicole.

The announcement was shared through the Park’s social media channels. The statement, as shared on Twitter (@UniversalORL), reads:

Universal Studios Florida and Universal CityWalk are now open with limited experiences for Universal Orlando hotel guests only on Thursday, Nov. 10. Universal’s Islands of Adventure will reopen with limited experiences for Universal Orlando hotel guests only at 3 p.m. Universal’s Volcano Bay remains closed today. We will resume full operation across our entire destination for all guests at our regularly scheduled hours on Friday, Nov, 11.

This statement did not mention the experiences available during this phased reopening. This information can also be found on Universal Orlando Resort’s official website.

Earlier today, Universal announced that Team Members were completing post-storm assessments across the Resort, keeping the safety of Guests and employees as the top priority. The complete statement reads:

Our thoughts go out to all those impacted by Tropical Storm Nicole and we stand ready to help out community recover. We are completing post storm assessments across our resort, keeping safety in mind, and we will share today’s specific phased reopening plans soon.

This update comes after the theme park announced an early closure as a precautionary measure for the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole yesterday, November 9. Earlier, Universal officials announced that Universal’s Volcano Bay would remain closed.

This is the second time Universal Orlando Resort has experienced closures this season due to a tropical storm. Tropical storm turned Hurricane Ian made landfall in October, surpassing Hurricane Dorian, Hurricane Matthew, and Hurricane Irma as the worst storm to target the region in years. Both Universal Theme Parks and CityWalk closed, and Halloween Horror Nights events were canceled.

While this phased reopening is only available for Guests staying at onsite hotels, seeing the theme park resume operations so quickly is encouraging, as surely theme park officials found no significant damages that could prevent Guests from enjoying their experience at Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal CityWalk.

