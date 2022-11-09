Universal Orlando Resort to Shut Down Theme Park Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Universal Orlando Resort has updated its operating hours, announcing that the theme park would shut down due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

As Tropical Storm Nicole continues its path through Florida, Universal has updated the information released by Park officials earlier today. In an official statement issued by Universal Orlando officials earlier today, it was announced that Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, CityWalk, and Universal’s Volcano Bay would continue with normal operations. However, this information has been updated with Tropical Storm Nicole’s latest developments.

The latest update was shared through Universal Orlando Resort’s official social media channels. The statement shared on Twitter reads:

Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

This information is also currently available on the Park’s official website.

While Universal’s Volcano Bay water park will be closed tomorrow, November 9, as of this article’s publishing, Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and CityWalk operations and hours are continuing as usual, per Universal’s website.

Universal also stated that the Resort’s hotels would also remain operational as they focus on taking care of their Guests. However, this schedule can be modified by Universal anytime as Park officials continue to monitor the weather in the area closely, and any further changes in the weather conditions would alter the Park’s course of action.

As per usual, Universal’s top priority is keeping the safety of all Guests and employees. Should weather conditions worsen in the area, Universal would surely enforce its severe weather policy, which reads:

While an incredible vacation awaits at Universal Orlando Resort™, unfortunately we can’t make guarantees about the weather, but your travel plans can still be stress-free. In the event that a hurricane or tropical storm warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center or a state of emergency is declared for the Orlando area or in your place of residence, within seven days of your arrival, you can contact our team in advance to reschedule or cancel your Universal Parks & Resorts Vacations Package, hotel room only accommodations and Universal Orlando theme park tickets booked directly with Universal Orlando, without any cancellation or change fees imposed. If you have purchased airline tickets as part of your Universal Parks and Resorts Vacations package, you may still be subject to cancellation and change fees assessed by those airlines.

Inside the Magic will continue to update you if Universal Orlando Resort officials announce further changes.