Universal Orlando Issues Statement on Storm Watch

Universal Orlando Resort has issued an official statement regarding the Park’s operations as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the Orlando area.

While Florida readies for Tropical Storm Nicole and any adverse weather it may bring upon the state, Universal Orlando Resort stated that the Park would continue its normal operations.

Universal Orlando Resort recently announced that the Orlando theme parks would continue with their usual operations for the time being. The statement added that Park officials would continue to monitor the weather conditions in the area closely and that the Park would share any updates should this decision change

Update from Universal Orlando Resort:

It is essential to mention that theme park officials could update this information anytime, depending on the weather conditions in the area. Inside the Magic will keep you updated on any changes to Universal Orlando Resort’s operations.

Earlier today, Inside the Magic, reported on the different closures that would take place at Walt Disney World Resort in the wake of the coming storm. However, the Orlando theme park later walked back on those closures, only shutting Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and multiple miniature golf courses instead.

On the other hand, the Orlando international airport recently announced a complete cease on all its operations starting tomorrow, Wednesday, November 9, at 4 pm until circumstances permit operations to resume. Airport officials stated they would continue to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole to determine the potential impact at MCO. You can read more about this story by clicking here.

Should weather conditions worsen in the area, Universal would surely enforce its severe weather policy, which reads:

While an incredible vacation awaits at Universal Orlando Resort™, unfortunately we can’t make guarantees about the weather, but your travel plans can still be stress-free. In the event that a hurricane or tropical storm warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center or a state of emergency is declared for the Orlando area or in your place of residence, within seven days of your arrival, you can contact our team in advance to reschedule or cancel your Universal Parks & Resorts Vacations Package, hotel room only accommodations and Universal Orlando theme park tickets booked directly with Universal Orlando, without any cancellation or change fees imposed. If you have purchased airline tickets as part of your Universal Parks and Resorts Vacations package, you may still be subject to cancellation and change fees assessed by those airlines.

Again, Inside the Magic will update you if any changes are announced by Universal Park officials.

