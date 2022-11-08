Disney World Announces Park Closure Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole seems to be barrelling toward the Florida coast as the state is preparing for a rare Hurricane in the month of November.

The state of Florida is still in recovery efforts on its western coasts from the impacts of Hurricane Ian back in September and, now, Nicole has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm, and several counties in Florida are already being issued a “Hurricane Warning” for later this week.

Due to the pending impacts, Walt Disney World Resort has been forced to announce several closures.

We reported earlier this morning that Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will be closed Wednesday, November 9 through Friday, November 11, according to Disney. Also per Disney’s announcement, performances of Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue have been canceled for Wednesday, November 9 through Friday, November 11 in light of the temporary closure of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

Guests with pre-paid reservations will be automatically canceled and refunded. Disney has also announced that Guests with reservations at the previously-mentioned resorts may cancel or reschedule without any form of cancelation fees or payments.

Now, we have another closure to report.

Disney has announced that Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park will close to Guests on Thursday, November 10. Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park has been closed for refurbishment and is still expected to reopen on Sunday, November 13.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon is scheduled to undergo a refurbishment and be closed for an extended period of time beginning Sunday, November 13.

No word has been given on the status of the other Disney World Parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom– and we likely won’t hear anything definitively until Wednesday on if they’ll close.

Inside the Magic will continue to keep you updated on closures and the latest information coming from Walt Disney World Resort in regards to Hurricane Nicole.