Orlando Airport to Cease ALL Operations For Tropical Storm Nicole

in Travel

Posted on by Jess Colopy Leave a comment
Left: A woman stares at a board full of canceled flights. Right: A forecast for the landfall of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Early Tuesday morning, we reported multiple closures at Walt Disney World Resort due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Disney Parks later walked back on those closures, instead only shuttering Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and multiple miniature golf courses.

A forecast showing the different areas of Florida and their warnings for Tropical Storm Nicole.
Credit: ABC News

Related: Disney Cruise Line Passengers Erupt into Cheers at Exciting News Related to Hurricane Ian

Now, Tropical Storm Nicole will impact Central Florida tourism in another way. Orlando International Airport (MCO) will cease all commercial operations on Wednesday due to the storm:

Operational Update – Tropical Storm Nicole Together with our partners, a decision has been made to cease commercial operations at 4:00pm on Wednesday, November 9th, until circumstances permit operations resume.

We will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole to determine the potential impact at MCO. We ask you to please continue to work with your airline directly in regards to your specific flight. Thank you.

Orlando International Airport hasn’t announced a reopening date yet. In the past, the airport has remained closed until MCO operations teams can assess and repair any damage.

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane before moving inland with tropical-storm-force winds. Orange and Osceola Counties are under a storm watch.

Nicole swirls into Florida
Credit: New York Times

This is the second time Orlando International Airport has experienced closures this season due to a tropical storm. Tropical storm turned Hurricane Ian made landfall in October, surpassing Hurricane Dorian, Hurricane Matthew, and Hurricane Irma as the worst storm to target the region in years. Central Florida, which typically avoids the worst aftereffects, faced significant flooding and wind damage.

It took a few days for MCO to resume operations after Hurricane Ian. Thankfully, the airport didn’t sustain significant damage. Nearby Theme Parks Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort experienced minor damage but reopened just two days after the storm hit.

Inside the Magic will continue to report updates on Tropical Storm Nicole. 

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alumni and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

Be the first to comment!