Hurricane Ian Damages Magic Kingdom System

Magic Kingdom has officially reopened to Disney Park Guests.

Walt Disney World Resort announced on Thursday that each of the Disney Parks– including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom–, as well as Disney Springs, would be reopening in phases starting on Friday.

As you can imagine, Guests who had hunkered down at Disney World Resorts for the last couple of days breathed a sigh of relief and were excited to be able to get out and get back in the Parks.

As they made their way into Magic Kingdom this morning, however, they noticed something was different.

According to one Guest, the music was nonexistent. As you made your way into the Disney Park, the typical festive and themed music, depending on where you are in the Park, was gone. After asking a Disney Cast Member, the Guest reported that Hurricane Ian had taken out the music system, leaving the Park quiet.

Luckily, Disney Cast Members have been hard at work, and we are happy to report that this music system is back up and running as of now.

For the most part, it seems that Disney received minimal damage during the storm. Disney’s Contemporary Resort suffered minor damage as a result of Hurricane Ian, and there have been isolated areas in which flooding has occurred, but compared to many other areas in Central Florida, it seems that Walt Disney World Resort remained relatively unscathed. However, as Guests make their way back into the Parks, we’ll begin to have a better idea of any attractions that may have suffered damage during the storm.

