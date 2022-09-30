Disney World Criticized For Reopening After Hurricane, Putting Cast Members at Risk

Less than a day after Hurricane Ian struck Central Florida, Walt Disney World Resort announced plans for a phased reopening. Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios opened early with staggered hours for Resort hotel Guests and later for all Guests with previously booked Park Pass reservations.

Disney Springs also opened on Friday, with each third-party shop given a choice to open or remain closed. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is still on at Magic Kingdom. Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon will resume operations on Saturday.

Hurricane Ian is one of the worst hurricanes in Florida in years, bringing tornadoes, torrential rainfall, near-Category five winds, and flash flooding. Many homes in the Central Florida area are without power, and roads are still flooded. However, Walt Disney World Resort requested all Cast Members return to work Thursday night unless physically impossible.

Some fans and Disney Cast Members wish Walt Disney World Resort would stay closed during this challenging time. @JamieKM16 on Twitter wrote: