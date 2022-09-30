Fans Call Universal Selfish, “Highly Irresponsible” For Bringing Team Members Back

Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida on Wednesday after making landfall at nearly Category Five level winds.

Unfortunately, Universal Orlando Resort didn’t escape the effects of the storm. A hole was torn in an exterior wall on Jurassic Park River Adventure at Islands of Adventure, and The Incredible Hulk rollercoaster at Universal Studios Florida was partially flooded. Thankfully, Universal Orlando has pumps to help drain flooding and will likely be able to fix the damage to Jurassic Park River Adventure.

Universal Studios Florida reopened today to all Resort Guests and plans to host Halloween Horror Nights for those with existing tickets. Tomorrow, both Theme Parks, Volcano Bay, and Halloween Horror Nights will reopen to all Guests.

According to a Tweet from @ChallaGranbell5, Universal Team Members were called back starting Thursday evening. However, many Team Members are unhappy that the Theme Parks are open. Many homes are still without power, and roads are flooded:

Universal just told us 3rd shift is expected tonight and everyone is expected to report to work tomorrow. If they can’t we have to let our managers know. I’m like ok but what about the people who have lost power and can’t leave their homes? How are they supposed to contact them

Even some Guests agreed that it was too soon to open. @charlenethebean wrote:

Truly baffles me that Universal Orlando says they care about their team members safety, yet still expects them to show up to work tomorrow amidst massive flooding and power outages. What a joke.

@HornballChris called the decision “highly irresponsible:”

The workers are dealing with the same devastation as the rest of Florida. Many of them lost their homes, cars, and maybe even loved ones. It’s not even safe to drive on many roads right now. It’s highly irresponsible to make workers come in with these conditions

Universal Orlando Resort issued the following statement:

“Our hearts continue to be with all those impacted by Hurricane Ian and we are grateful for the hard work of our Team Members during this challenging time. We look forward to welcoming back all our Guests and Team Members. Stay tuned to our website or the Universal Orlando Resort App for details and hours of operation.”

