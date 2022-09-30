Universal Orlando Resort has announced a new reopening plan as it continues to assess the damage impacted by Hurricane Ian.

While it seems that Universal Orlando escaped relatively well off other than some flooding and minor, there were a few viral photos that surfaced from yesterday.

First, the beloved attraction Jurassic Park River Adventure saw a hole ripped on the side of its building. In addition, a photo a little later on in the day showed a portion of the popular coaster, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, under water. It should be noted that this portion of the coaster has always dipped under the lagoon and that Universal reportedly has pumps in which it can clear out water as needed.

Universal Orlando was set to begin a phased reopening today, and now the Resort has released more information on what that will entail.

Update from Universal Orlando Resort

Update from Universal Orlando Resort pic.twitter.com/o10fUHidPi — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) September 30, 2022

In the announcement, Universal shared that they will reopen at 5:00 p.m. for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida for Guests with existing tickets only. Volcano Bay has also reopened for Guests to enjoy. Islands of Adventure, as we noted in a report earlier, will remain closed today.

Beginning tomorrow, Universal theme parks and Halloween Horror Nights will reopen to all Guests.

In a statement, Universal shared that it was excited to be welcoming Guests back soon.

“Our hearts continue to be with all those impacted by Hurricane Ian and we are grateful for the hard work of our Team Members during this challenging time. We look forward to welcoming back all our Guests and Team Members. Stay tuned to our website or the Universal Orlando Resort App for details and hours of operation,” the company said in a statement.

Universal began letting Resort Hotel Guests into Universal’s CityWalk this morning and was very strict about only letting those Guests in with no exceptions. However, to this point, an update on when the two theme parks might reopen– Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure– has not been given.

Inside the Magic will continue to update you on the reopening of Orlando theme parks, including Universal and Walt Disney World Resort.