Damaged Universal Park May Need Extended Closure

Universal Orlando Resort is currently in the midst of a phased reopening.

Universal Orlando began letting Resort Hotel Guests into Universal’s CityWalk this morning and was very strict about only letting those Guests in with no exceptions. However, to this point, an update on when the two theme parks might reopen– Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure– has not been given.

Though Universal Orlando Resort announced yesterday that it had plans to conduct a phased reopening, there were many questions as to what that might mean heading into today.

While there hasn’t been much information given, what we can share is that two Universal Orlando attractions sustained significant damage due to Hurricane Ian.

The beloved attraction Jurassic Park River Adventure saw a hole ripped on the side of its building. In addition, a photo surfaced a little later on in the day that showed a portion of the popular coaster, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, under water. It should be noted that this portion of the coaster has always dipped under the lagoon and that Universal reportedly has pumps in which it can clear out water as needed.

However, with the damage that was sustained by these two attractions, there has also been rumors of more flooding. Users on social media shared that they have heard that the lagoon at Universal’s Islands of Adventure flooded in areas and that the line queue for Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter was also flooded.

This has led to speculation that the Universal Park may need some extended time before it reopens.

We’re not talking about a significant closure period in which the theme park would be shut down for several more days, but it is entirely possible at this point that Islands of Adventure may not reopen today, and it may not even reopen on Saturday, either.

The expectation is that we’ll hear an update of some kind from Universal Orlando in the coming hours, but for now, this is the only update we can share.

Inside the Magic will continue to keep you updated on the reopening efforts of Universal Orlando, Walt Disney World Resort, and much more.