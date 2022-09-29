Universal Studios Ride Seriously Damaged From Hurricane Ian

Jurassic Park River Adventure is a thrilling water ride that can be found at Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park. I love this attraction, as it is filled with massive dinosaur animatronics and a splashdown drop at the end!

There may not be a more iconic experience at the Resort than Jurassic Park River Adventure, and Guests have been hopping aboard it for decades now. However, the ride is now damaged due to the massive hurricane moving through Florida.

Florida residents, as well as those heading to Florida in the coming days, have been urged to pay attention to weather forecasts from law enforcement and other local authorities and officials as the Sunshine State prepares for Tropical Storm Ian’s rapid intensification.

The hurricane has forced several major theme parks to close, including Busch Gardens Tampa, SeaWorld Orlando, LEGOLAND, and Walt Disney World.

Unfortunately, due to the ongoing flooding and high-speed winds of Hurricane Ian, the attraction has now faced some serious damage.

The damage was shown in a tweet from Universally Addicted (@UniversallyAdd) which is linked below:

Hole Ripped on the side of Jurassic Park River Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort During Hurricane Ian. @UpperLotPodcast

As you can see, a massive hole can now be seen on the show building for the ride. We are sure this will not be the only damage Universal Studios or surrounding theme parks will face when all is said and done.

Jurassic Park River Adventure is described by Universal as:

his scenic water cruise starts out innocently enough. You’re gliding along in your raft, watching a baby stegosaurus and its mother share a moment. When out of nowhere, you’re bumped off course and thrust into the ominous “restricted area” of Jurassic Park™. This is where they keep the other creatures. The dangerous ones. Suddenly, a T. rex stands before you. There’s nowhere to turn. Your only possible escape from his razor sharp teeth is to take the pitch-black plunge before you. Did we mention it’s an 85-foot drop? Hope you brought a towel.

Stay tuned for more updates on Hurricane Ian.